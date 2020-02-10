Supreme Court says Shaheen Bagh protesters can’t block public road, issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt

NET Bureau

Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the police on the pleas seeking removal protesters from Shaheen Bagh.

Hearing petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh, the Supreme Court said, “There is a law and people have grievance against it. The matter is pending in court. Despite that some people are protesting. They are entitled to protest.”

“You cannot block the public roads. There cannot be indefinite period of protest in such an area. if you want to protest, it has to be in an area identified for protest,” the SC bench said.

Saying that it will not pass any direction on Shaheen Bagh protest without hearing the other side, the Supreme Court listed the matter for hearing on February 17. “If it’s lasted for 58 days, you can wait one more week,” the Supreme Court observed.

The Supreme Court had earlier said it will hear the pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh after the Delhi Assembly election as it did not want to “influence” the polls.

Advocate Amit Sahni, who filed an appeal in the SC against the January 14 order of the high court directing the police to deal with the situation keeping in mind law and order, had said due to the protests, traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch was badly affected.

Earlier, Sahni had approached the high court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which has been blocked since December 15 last year due to protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Restrictions have been imposed on the stretch as also the Okhla underpass due to protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The plea also sought laying down of comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protests or agitations leading to obstruction of public place.

It said the law enforcement machinery was being “held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters” who have blocked vehicular and pedestrian movement from the road connecting Delhi to Noida.

State has the duty to protect fundamental rights of citizen who were continuously being harassed by the blockage of arterial road, the plea had said.

Source: India Today