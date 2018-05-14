Surgery for Epilepsy – What Do You Need to Know?

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders that can affect anyone irrespective of their age and gender. Marked by recurrent seizures causing a disturbance in the normal functioning of the body, epilepsy takes a toll on the patient’s overall normal life. Therefore, it is crucial that the patient must seek medical consultation from the best neurologist in India for accurate and timely treatment.

Thanks to the advancements in the medical field, epilepsy can be controlled by using various treatment options. Approximately 70% of people who suffer from epilepsy can control this condition through medications prescribed by a neurologist. In case medications are not enough to manage the condition, the patients can opt for surgery or other alternatives.

Now, deciding to undergo neurosurgery is a big step. Hence, it is very important to gather all the information about the surgery for a successful result. For anyone planning to undergo a surgery for epilepsy, here is what they need to know.

Types of Epilepsy Surgery

Usually, the main aim of an epilepsy surgery is either to remove the part of the brain which causes seizures orcontrol the nerves to stop the seizures. Depending on the patient’s condition, the neurosurgeon can opt for different types of epilepsy surgery, including:

Resective Surgery

It is the most common type of surgery that is performed to treat epilepsy. In resective surgery, the neurosurgeons remove the part of the brain that causes seizures. It is helpful in reducing the number of seizures and limiting the risk of permanent brain damage.

Multiple Subpial Transection

It is a rare procedure that is performedonly when the patient suffers from severe and frequent seizures. During this surgery, the neurosurgeoncreates small incisions in the brain to stop the seizures.

Hemispherectomy

In this type of surgery, the neurosurgeon removes, disconnects or disables half of the brain (cerebral hemisphere). It is usually performed in cases where children suffer from a damaged hemisphere and have intractable seizures.

Corpus Callosotomy

Unlike other epilepsy surgeries, it focuses on decreasing the severity of the seizures rather than stopping them. Neurosurgeon cuts the nerve fiberswhich helps in preventing the seizures from spreading from one side of the hemisphere to the other.

The Surgery

Before making the surgical decision, the neurosurgeon ensures that the patient is eligible for the surgery by performing various tests and evaluating the results. It is only after a thorough examination that the neurosurgeon begins with the procedure.

The surgery is performed by neurosurgeons trained in this field. Before the surgery, the neurosurgeon informs the patient about all the procedures, risks and benefits.

In an anterior temporal lobectomy, that is the most common type of Resective Surgery.The neurosurgeons make an opening in the skin of the head andmake a circular opening in the skull, known as a craniotomy. Using special equipment, they perform brain mapping to locate the areas of the brain that cause seizures. Once the area is identified, neurosurgeons remove that area while carefully looking through an operative microscope. After the surgery, the bone flap is replaced and secured with titanium plates and screws. The skin of the head is also sutured back together.

Usually, the surgery takes three to four hours,and the patient is shifted to the neuroscience intensive care unit (NSICU) for observation and monitoring. The hospital stay can vary from three to four days.

The Road to Recovery

After the surgery, the patient needs to take at least three to four weeks of rest before resuming to normal activities. If the patient keeps following the advice of doctors and adopts a healthy lifestyle, the recovery process can accelerate significantly. Moreover, there are various precautions that are needed to be takenin order to avoid any complications. Doctors also recommend speech or physical therapy if there are any issues after the surgery.