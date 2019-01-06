Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 06 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Surgical Camp for Locomotors Disabilities

Surgical Camp for Locomotors Disabilities
January 06
10:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research( SVNIRTAR), Cuttack (Odisha) along with Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Guwahati in association with Excelcare Hospitals, Pachim Boragaon, Guwahati will be organising a surgical camp for Persons with Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan). The camp will be conducted from  Monday (January 7 )to next Wednesday (  January 16) in Excelcare Hospitals.

Thirty children will be treated free of cost by Doctors from SVNIRTAR (Cuttack) with support and assistance from Excelcare Hospitals. The children are from different districts of Assam, the youngest is a girl child eighteen months old.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Union Minister of Social justice will visit the camp at the Excelcare Hospitals on  January 10. He will be accompanied by Shakuntala D. Gamblin IAS, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Dolly Chakrabarty, Joint Secretary.

The entire cost of the operation including hospital and medicine expenses will be borne by the Composite Regional Centre. It is pertinent to note that CRC has been regularly conducting similar camps particularly for Divyangjan (Persons with Disabilities). CRC has appreciated the support of the Excelcare Hospitals for the noble gesture.

 

 

 

Tags
Composite Regional CentreExcelcare HospitalsLocomotors DisabilitiesSVNIRTAR
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.