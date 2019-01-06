Surgical Camp for Locomotors Disabilities

NET Bureau

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research( SVNIRTAR), Cuttack (Odisha) along with Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Guwahati in association with Excelcare Hospitals, Pachim Boragaon, Guwahati will be organising a surgical camp for Persons with Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan). The camp will be conducted from Monday (January 7 )to next Wednesday ( January 16) in Excelcare Hospitals.

Thirty children will be treated free of cost by Doctors from SVNIRTAR (Cuttack) with support and assistance from Excelcare Hospitals. The children are from different districts of Assam, the youngest is a girl child eighteen months old.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Union Minister of Social justice will visit the camp at the Excelcare Hospitals on January 10. He will be accompanied by Shakuntala D. Gamblin IAS, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Dolly Chakrabarty, Joint Secretary.

The entire cost of the operation including hospital and medicine expenses will be borne by the Composite Regional Centre. It is pertinent to note that CRC has been regularly conducting similar camps particularly for Divyangjan (Persons with Disabilities). CRC has appreciated the support of the Excelcare Hospitals for the noble gesture.