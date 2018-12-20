Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Surprise Checking of Trading License at Markets of Tawang

Surprise Checking of Trading License at Markets of Tawang
December 20
11:47 2018
NET Bureau

Tawang district administration conducted a surprise checking of trading license in all the three main markets of Tawang on Wednesday. In order to curtail the illegal trading and to generate revenue, the surprise checking was done.

The surprise checking started on 18th November, under the supervision of EAC(GA) Shri Dochora Lama and Town Magistrate Tashi Wangchu Thongdok, with ASI Genden Chotta and other police personnel.

In its two days surprise checking the team has till so far found out around 10 hotels and restaurants without a trading license, and those who failed to renew their license and without a trading license were penalized.

