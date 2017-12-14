Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Sushma, Chinese Foreign Minister Discussed Siang River Issue

December 14
21:21 2017
Amid reports of the water of the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, turning muddy, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj discussed the matter with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, a senior official confirmed on Thursday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while stating that it was a matter of concern, said that his ministry was coordinating with the Ministry of Water Resources on this.

“I can also share with you that the matter did come up during EAM’s meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister,” Kumar said in his weekly media briefing.

“As you are aware, there are existing mechanisms between the two countries to deal with such matters on river arrangement.”

The water of the Siang turned muddy in the post-monsoon season and many quarters blamed China for carrying out construction activities though Beijing has denied this.

Former Union Minister Ninong Ering had last month written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hinting that China could be behind Siang’s water turning excessively muddy. Regarding the water of the Brahmaputra that has also become turbid, Kumar said that the matter was under investigation.

-IANS

