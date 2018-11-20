Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 20 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Sushma Swaraj Not to Contest the 2019 Elections

Sushma Swaraj Not to Contest the 2019 Elections
November 20
15:31 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Union minister Sushma Swaraj, one of the senior most leaders of the ruling BJP, has declared that she will not contest the 2019 national election.

Sushma Swaraj, the Union Minister for External Affairs, shared the decision with reporters in Madhya Pradesh, where elections will be held later this month. Reports say she cited health reasons.

“It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next elections,” said Swaraj Swaraj (66), in Indore. She said she had informed her party.

Sushma Swaraj is the Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, around 56 km from state capital Bhopal. Recently, posters had been seen in the town questioning their parliamentarian’s prolonged absence. It was when the media questioned her about the posters that she reportedly announced her decision.

BJP sources said the party may bring her back into parliament through the Rajya Sabha.

Sushma Swaraj is known for her oratorical skills and sharp repartee in the house.

Sources in her family confirmed that she needed to avoid infections and was taking precautions.

“She has contested 11 elections, there is no political reason behind the decision,” said a source.

The veteran leader was forced to be away from her official engagements for months in 2016 because of a diabetes condition. She had a kidney transplant.

In November 2016, the Twitter-savvy minister posted the news herself.

“I am in AIIMS because of kidney failure. Presently, I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a Kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless,” she said before her surgery.

SOURCE: NDTV

(Image Source: The News Minute)

Tags
2019 electionsLok SabhaMP ElectionsSushma Swaraj
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.