Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 27 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Suspected coronavirus case in Patna, girl returns from China with symptoms

Suspected coronavirus case in Patna, girl returns from China with symptoms
January 27
12:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A suspected case of coronavirus has been identified in Bihar’s Chapra area. A girl who recently visited China has returned to Bihar with symptoms similar to the coronavirus that has already killed 80 people in China.

The girl is being rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for further tests to see if she has been infected by coronavirus.

“A girl from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. Now she is on the way to Patna, she’ll be admitted at PMCH,” said Vimal Karak, superintendent, PMCH.

He added, “After she reaches PMCH, her blood sample will be sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for tests and then treatment will be provided as per reports. We are prepared for such a suspected case of coronavirus.”

In Jaipur, a man in his 20s has been admitted to the SMS Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection, Medical Superintendent Dr DS Meena confirmed on Sunday.

The patient pursued a medical degree in China but had come to Jaipur for a postgraduation course. His exact age could not be immediately ascertained.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed health officials to keep the patient in an isolation ward and get his family screened too, it was learnt.

Directions have also been issued to send the samples collected from the patient to Pune’s National Virology Laboratory.

Sharma said 18 people had come from China to four districts of Rajasthan and officials had been directed to keep them under observation for 28 days.

Source: India Today

Tags
Coronavirus
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.