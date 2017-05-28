Sun, 28 May 2017

Suspected KSU Activists Destroy Railway Machineries in Meghalaya

May 28
12:13 2017
Heavy machineries of the railways, worth crores of rupees, were on Saturday destroyed in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district by suspected Khasi Students Union (KSU) activists, who are protesting against the railway project, officials said.

In a surprise attack at Ronghana village, the activists not only set the heavy machineries of the North Eastern Frontier Railways on fire but also assaulted labourers engaged in the ongoing railway project in the district, the officials said.

In the attack, the labourer’s camp, four earthmovers, seven dumpers and a vibrator machine were badly damaged before the fire was doused by the police.

The police later intercepted the activists at Shangbangla village under while they are proceeding toward Nongpoh after the attack and they were also involved in an altercation with the district Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Singh who intercepted their vehicles, a district police officer said.

Those intercepted were taken to Nongpoh police station and their agitating supporters had to be lathi charged before they dispersed off, he said. The influential Khasi Students Union had openly aired their opposition to the railway projects in the state.

-PTI

