Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 30 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Suspected NSCN-IM Militants Open Fire in Assam

Suspected NSCN-IM Militants Open Fire in Assam
November 30
12:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Suspected NSCN-IM militants opened fire in a coal mining company’s workshop and set ablaze vehicles in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district along Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

A group of about 25 armed men entered the mining workshop premises in Ledo area under Margherita police station around 9 pm on Tuesday night and fired on the four dumper trucks and a water tanker vehicle parked in the compound as recorded in the CCTV cameras, police said.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mukdhajyot Mahanta has confirmed the incident to PTI.

On receiving information about the incident Assam Police along with paramilitary forces rushed to the site and investigations are on, Mahanta said.

A search operation has been launched to nab the attackers who fled away towards the Patkai hills behind the workshop, police said.

There have been reports of both NSCN-IM and NSCN-K factions demanding extortion money in Patkai range of Margherita area, police added.

-PTI

Tags
NSCN (K)NSCN-IM
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.