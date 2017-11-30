Suspected NSCN-IM Militants Open Fire in Assam

Suspected NSCN-IM militants opened fire in a coal mining company’s workshop and set ablaze vehicles in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district along Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

A group of about 25 armed men entered the mining workshop premises in Ledo area under Margherita police station around 9 pm on Tuesday night and fired on the four dumper trucks and a water tanker vehicle parked in the compound as recorded in the CCTV cameras, police said.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mukdhajyot Mahanta has confirmed the incident to PTI.

On receiving information about the incident Assam Police along with paramilitary forces rushed to the site and investigations are on, Mahanta said.

A search operation has been launched to nab the attackers who fled away towards the Patkai hills behind the workshop, police said.

There have been reports of both NSCN-IM and NSCN-K factions demanding extortion money in Patkai range of Margherita area, police added.

