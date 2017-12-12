Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Suspected NSCN-K Cadre Shot Dead in Arunachal

December 12
21:03 2017
Security forces have shot dead a suspected NSCN(K) cadre near Tissa village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs about NSCN (K) cadres are extorting villagers, the Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles launched an operation and cordoned a house on Monday evening.

Noticing the securitymen, two cadres tried to flee and when challenged, they fired.

One of them was killed in retaliatory firing, Defence Spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said adding that the other escaped taking advantage of darkness and dense foliage.

A Colt pistol, a radio set and some documents were recovered from the slain militant’s person. He was yet to be identified. Search is on for the escaped militant, Konwer said.

-PTI

NSCN (K)
