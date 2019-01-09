Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 09 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Suspected Pakistani Spy Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

January 09
16:41 2019
NET Bureau

A suspected Pakistani spy has been arrested from a border village in Arunachal Pradesh, sources said.

The man, Nirmal Rai, lived in Tinsukhia district in Assam. He was working with the Army as a porter in Kibithu and Dichu villages.

 A military intelligence unit arrested him near Kibithu. He’d been under the scanner for some time, and the Army acted on a tip-off.
 Rai was handed over to the police and booked under the Official Secrets Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Confidential documents and several pictures of Army installations and bridges were found on his phone.

The investigation so far has revealed that Nirmal Rai was in touch with an Indonesian woman living in Dubai and a Pakistani man — also from the emirate — involved with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Islamabad’s spy agency.

The man, who recruited Rai, got in touch with him in Dubai, where he was working at a burger shop.

The ISI agent taught Rai to take pictures and also pass on information; he became his handler.

The investigation has revealed that Rai passed on sensitive information about the location and deployment of Army profiles, weapon profiles and artillery in Kibithu to his handler.

Source: India Today

Image Source: The Week

