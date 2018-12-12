‘Suspended Inspector Boro’ Runs Houseful Across Assam

NET Bureau

Assamese action thriller ‘Suspended Inspector Boro’, written and directed by Kenny Basumatary of Local Kung Fu fame, is running houseful across many theatres in Assam since its release on December 7.

Shows at many theatres in Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Bongaigaon are running with a full capacity crowd with the film getting rave reviews from cine goers.

“I must say the film is a reflection of reality. Kenny’s treatment of the subject is raw, which means it is close to reality. I loved the action sequences. Assamese cinema needs people to come to the theatres and praise quality content,” said film actor Ravi Sarma, who was present at the premiere of Suspended Inspector Boro.

“Director Kenny DB knows what the young Assamese audience wants and how to serve us his way of storytelling in the most interesting manner. I just want to appreciate the team for giving us a quality Assamese movie in this era where big-budget Bollywood movies are feeding us cliché, illogical and nonsensical plots. If you want to get rid of cringe-worthy melodramas of Indian cinema and experience a freshly baked Assamese action comedy flick with 100% relatable dialogues and plot, go grab your tickets,” wrote Malem Hijam on Facebook.

Suspended Inspector Boro is the third film by the team of famous Assamese films Local Kung Fu and Local Kung Fu 2. “The laughter we hear in theatres and the beaming smiles that people have when they exit is simply amazing. We would like more and more people to watch in theatres because only if the budget of this film is recovered can we confidently think of making more films. We cannot complete with the crores of rupees Bollywood films have for their publicity. People’s word of mouth, their social media shares etc are our primary hope,” said Kenny Basumatary.

The plot, written by Kenny Basumatary, starts with Inspector Boro, played by Utkal Hazowary, already suspended for bashing up a highly connected gang. A preview of the sequence was already released on YouTube and went viral.

Inspector Boro gets a call from an SP who asks him unofficially to find a girl named Sabrina Rai who’s gone missing three days ago. She was taken from her Udalguri village to Guwahati on the pretext of job training, but now her phone’s been switched off for three days and she’s vanished. Inspector Boro heads to Guwahati and fights his way to the truth. Interestingly, Kenny is playing the main villain, Inspector Lokkhi Modon Jwala.