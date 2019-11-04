Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 04 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Sustainable Mountain Development Summit from today

Sustainable Mountain Development Summit from today
November 04
13:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The 8th edition of Sustainable Mountain Development Summit will be held here in shillong from November 4 to 6.

Delegates from across the country will deliberate on issues concerning the Himalayan Region at the summit, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.
Eklabya Sharma, Deputy Director General of Kathmandu-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development will attend the summit.

Around 100 delegates, including key speakers, State Ministers, MPs and MLAs from the mountain States and a large number of local participants are expected to attend the event.

After the civil society deliberations, a legislative conclave of the mountain States will be held where the key outcomes of the summit will be discussed by the lawmakers.

The legislators meet will be chaired by Shillong MP Vincent Pala and convened by Tura MP Agatha Sangma. Ferlin Sangma, MLA and Chairperson of Meghalaya State Council for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, and legislator HM Shangpliang are members of the organising committee.

This year’s summit would dwell on sustainable livelihood and entrepreneurship for the youth in the upland region. The deliberations would be followed by four sub-themes – sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, entrepreneurship ecosystem, and tourism.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
Chief Minister Conrad SangmameghalayaSustainable Mountain Development Summit
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.