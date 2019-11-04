Sustainable Mountain Development Summit from today

NET Bureau

The 8th edition of Sustainable Mountain Development Summit will be held here in shillong from November 4 to 6.

Delegates from across the country will deliberate on issues concerning the Himalayan Region at the summit, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Eklabya Sharma, Deputy Director General of Kathmandu-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development will attend the summit.

Around 100 delegates, including key speakers, State Ministers, MPs and MLAs from the mountain States and a large number of local participants are expected to attend the event.

After the civil society deliberations, a legislative conclave of the mountain States will be held where the key outcomes of the summit will be discussed by the lawmakers.

The legislators meet will be chaired by Shillong MP Vincent Pala and convened by Tura MP Agatha Sangma. Ferlin Sangma, MLA and Chairperson of Meghalaya State Council for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, and legislator HM Shangpliang are members of the organising committee.

This year’s summit would dwell on sustainable livelihood and entrepreneurship for the youth in the upland region. The deliberations would be followed by four sub-themes – sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, entrepreneurship ecosystem, and tourism.

Source: The Assam Tribune