Swacch Bharat Run in Assam

Taking inspiration from father of the nation—Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi, few months after becoming the Prime Minister of India launched ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ on October 2, 2014. Modi was motivated by Gandhiji’s famous quote—I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.

The Swachh Bharat campaign was launched with the motto of providing proper sanitation facilities to each and every citizen of India by October 2, 2019- the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The list of facilities include toilets, solid and liquid waste disposal systems, village cleanliness, safe and adequate drinking.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s footprint, Leisure Sports Management Kolkata based sports Management Company has recently conceptualized a 10km run in various parts of Assam- Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur and Silchar. The run which started from Guwahati on January 7 took place in Dibrugarh on January 16. It will further be held in Jorhat on January 21, Tezpur on January 28 and Silchar on February 4. TIPKAI, a leading NGO of Assam has supported the cause.

The run was the first such statewide initiative which has been taken up by a private organization with the full support and assistance from state government.

It is to be mentioned here that the first run which took off from Nehru Stadium on January 7 witnessed tremendous enthusiasm from over 1000 participants. It was flagged off by Mayor Mrigen Sarania, in the presence of host of film personalities and political dignitaries.

All successful finisher participants were given T-shirts, Medals and Certificates for making the event historic and memorable.