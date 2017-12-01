Swachh Bharat Mission, Parameswaran Iyer Calls on Arunachal CM

The Secretary of Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation Parameswaran Iyer called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his bungalow on Friday accompanied by a team of officials from Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).

While appreciating the tremendous progress made by the State towards achieving Open Defection Free (ODF) status which stands at 91.58% coverage with Geo-tagging of 76% of the assets of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) with accomplishment of ODF in eight Districts namely Tawang, West Kameng, West Siang, Kurung Kumey, Papumpare, Upper Siang, Lohit, East Siang with declaration of four of the Districts as ODF i.e. Tawang, West Kameng, West Siang and Kurung Kumey, there was no reason why the State should not be a role model for others to follow with the level of support the State Govt is extending towards the successful implementation of the programme which is evident from the various positive policies the State has evolved towards promoting cleanliness and achievement of the objective of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) in the State.

The State has already developed a protocol for cleanliness and have been advocating river cleansing across the State. The Chief Minister further reiterated to extend all support of the Govt. towards achieving ODF of the State by 31st December’ 2017 as was committed during the Secretary’s last visit to the State on 14th July’2017.

In Water Supply Sector the Secretary conveyed about the new structured policy for allocation of fund wherein the State Govt. would be reimbursed for the amount pre-financed by the State against National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) which would be beneficial for State like Arunachal Pradesh which the Chief Minister agreed to take up with the Finance & Planning Department and instructed the Department to move suitable proposals immediately.

Later, the State level review meeting under Swachh Bharat Mision (Gramin) was held in the Chief Secretary’s Conference hall under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Satya Gopal wherein key issues related to achieving ODF status, verification process, IMIS uploading, and sustainability of SBM(G) assets were dwelt at length with Deputy Commissioners of Anjaw, Tirap, Changlang, Papumpare, Capital Complex, Kra-Daadi attending in person and through Video Conferencing with Deputy Commissioners of rest of the Districts of the State.

Earlier, the visiting Secretary along with his team of officials undertook field visit to Harahappa and Chiputa village under Papumpare District straight from the Railway Station at Naharlagun accompanied by the Commissioner and officials of the PHE & WS Department.

He was extremely impressed with the adoption of Twin Pit Toilet Technology using locally available bamboos constructed by the beneficiary themselves under the technical guidance of the Departmental Officials which has been found to be user friendly and cheaper alternate option particularly in the harsh, hostile terrain of the State. He further, advocated its adoption in rest of the Country sharing common topography. The visiting team while making round of Chiputa village was quite impressed with the vermi-compost system adapted in every households by the women self help group and the various measure taken up for Solid Waste Management.

The bamboo technology was awarded to the State with the best alternative technology option in difficult terrain in the recently concluded Swachhathon 1.0 during the Swachh Bharat Hackathon celebration in the August’2017.