Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2019 launched in East Siang

NET Bureau

Department of PHE & WS on Thursday launched ‘Swachh Survekshan Grameen’ (SSG) -2019 in East Siang District. The campaign was formally inaugurated by the Secretary General of Adi Baane Kebang (ABK Apex) Okom Yosung by flagging off a ‘Swaachhta Rath’ in the office premise of the EE, PHED, Pasighat.

Yosung while addressing a gathering on the occasion stated that the campaign was being taken up across the district, covering three blocks including 102 villages, sensitizing the people about the SSG-2019. He appealed the citizens to join hands in the mission assuring that ABK would extend all cooperation and supports to the concerned department, making the campaign a grand success.

While appreciating the efforts of PHED & WS, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh in her message opined that the survey would be a positive step towards mass sensitization of the people in East Siang about sanitization. The ‘Survekshan’ would rank villages based on key quantitative and qualitative Swachh Bharat Mission-G parameters like availability and usage of toilet, sanitary awareness in villages. Rural community would be engaged in improvement of their sanitation status through an intensive and holistic campaign, she added.

Singh lauded the enthusiasm shown by all stakeholders towards last year’s survey and encouraged all to garner even higher momentum at the grassroots level this year. She informed that the mission was being taken to the next level this time, by focusing on solid-liquid waste management and plastic waste management.

EE (PHED) Er. M. Dupak in his deliberation informed that an independent survey agency would conduct the survey in all villages including public places including schools, anganwadi centers, public health centres, market areas etc and the result would be announced based on quantitative and qualitative sanitation parameters. He further asserted that the department under the guidance of the DC Dr. Kinny Singh has already framed date wise plans and based on citizens’ feedback and would conduct large-scale information, education and communication (IEC) and inter-personal communication (IPC) activities to sensitize the rural people in true spirit.

The inaugural event was also attended by the SSG-19 Nodal Officer Er. Tadung Padung, Olom Pertin (Jt. Secy ABK Apex) and Talut Siram (Secy ABK East Siang Unit).