Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha Award Conferred on Hagrama Mohilary

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday conferred the first ever Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha Award to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) supremo Hagrama Mohilary at Jeraigaon in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The award was presented in honour of first ruler of Muttock, King Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha to mark his 212th birth anniversary which started on May 24 and culminated on Saturday. The Chief Minister said from next year on May 24 the government would observe and celebrate the birth anniversary of Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha.

“The ideals and philosophy of Sarbananda Singha could impact the development of Assam and the younger generations should follow his ideals to contribute to the making of a vibrant Assam”, he added. The Minister also announced that the Chair in the name of Srimanta Sankaerdev at Dibrugarh University would be activated further and a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the university for the purpose.

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary expressed his gratitude for conferring him with the award and announced a financial assistance of Rs one crore for the construction of Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha auditorium. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ambassador of Laos to India Southam Sakonhninhom were among others who were present on the occasion.

