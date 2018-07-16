Swati Bidhan Barua: An Inspiration

A time, when many parts of India are facing gender inequalities, Assam has moved out of all these discriminations and appointed a transgender woman, Swati Bidhan Barua, as the judge of the Lok Adalat in Guwahati on Saturday.

Swati Bidhan Barua is the first transgender judge in Assam and the third in the country. Joyita Mandal from West Bengal and Vidya Kamble from Maharastra respectively being the first and the second transgender judges of the country.

The Kamrup (Metro) District legal service authority has appointed Barua, 26, a mediator in pre-litigation cases related to finance companies. H Ali Hazarika, a retired district and session judge will preside over the bench.

Barua had to go through many struggles, before she could achieve this position. She faced rejection even from her family and had to move to Mumbai, where she underwent a sex reassignment surgery after seeking permission from the Bombay High Court.

Being a transgender, it was not that easy for her to achieve whatever she has achieved. Her life was a battle with the society and also with her family. But her achievement can be set as an example for others of her community. There are many such people, who are not being able to express themselves, but Barua has expressed it and also fought for her rights.

Talking to NET Barua told, “It is very nice to become a part of the advisory committee as the transgender people are looked at marginal line. This journey was very tough as I had to go through many struggles. I had to move to Mumbai as I was not accepted by my family.”