Wed, 20 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange

November 20
12:45 2019
NET Bureau

Swedish authorities have discontinued an investigation into a rape allegation against the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, after a review of the evidence.

The deputy chief prosecutor, Eva-Marie Persson, said the complainant’s evidence was deemed credible and reliable, but that after nearly a decade, witnesses’ memories had faded.

In June, a Swedish court ruled that Assange should not be detained, meaning that while a preliminary investigation in Sweden shouldn’t be abandoned, he wouldn’t be extradited and could be questioned in Britain.

Two months earlier, Assange was evicted from the Ecuador Embassy in London where he had been holed up since 2012. He was immediately arrested and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012. He is also fighting extradition to the US, which accuses him of publishing secret documents.

Source: NewsOnAir

