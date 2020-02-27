Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 27 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Sweden MP delegation visits the ECI

Sweden MP delegation visits the ECI
February 27
11:47 2020
A ten-member delegation of MPs, members of the Committee on the Constitution in Riksdag, the Parliament of Sweden, visited the Election Commission in New Delhi.

The delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra yesterday.

The delegation was led by Ms Karin Enstrom, MP and Chair of the Committee on the Constitution in Riksdag. In his remarks, Mr Arora said the Commission is committed to hold free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

He gave an overview of last national elections held in India and said several innovative measures have been taken to make electoral process hassle-free and voter-friendly.

Ms Enstrom gave an overview of the Swedish electoral system in which simultaneous elections are held for municipal, county and national elections.

Source: News On AIr
Photo Credit: AIR Pics

