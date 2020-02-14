‘ Sweepers must be promoted ’: NCSK Chairman Manhar Valjibhai Zala

NET Bureau

Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), Manhar Valjibhai Zala expressing deep concern on the welfare of sweepers in the state, said on Thursday that the state government must resolve the issues concerning sweepers’ promotion.

Manhar visited Manipur to hold a state level review meeting with officials of the state government including deputy commissioners and officers of Imphal Municipality Council. Matters concerning implementation of schemes for the welfare of safai karamcharis were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking in a press conference held at IMC office, he said that the meeting discussed the implementation of the prohibition of employment as Manual Scavengers and Rehabilitation Act, 2013 besides other issues relating to welfare of safai karamcharis and manual scavengers who are also exposed to certain health issues.

He said during his visit, he found Manipur is well implementing the schemes of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Concerning the issue on increasing wage of sweepers, the state government should mandate a minimum wage first, he added. He also maintained that sweepers must be given promotion.

He also stressed on the importance of giving importance to health by the sweepers and encouraged them to conduct health check-ups frequently.

He said that the commission has also recommended to the state government to address the problems face by sanitation workers and take up welfare measures. Women sanitation workers must be deployed an hour later from normal business hours so that they can give enough time to attend their children in the morning and prepare them for school.

He also informed about the schemes made for sanitation workers at the central commission levels.

Source: Imphal Free Press