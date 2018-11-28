Swift Preparations on for Hornbill Festival

NET Bureau

The Nagaland Government has allocated Rs 5 crore for this year’s 10-day annual Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, near Kohima.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the inaugural programme of the festival, which will begin on December 1.

Nagaland Adviser to the Tourism and Art and Culture department H Khehovi Yepthomi said the Hornbill Festival is not meant to generate revenue for the Government as the benefits go to the people who take part in its different activities.

With hectic preparations on for the festival, the Art and Culture department is all set to present daily cultural shows at the main arena at the Naga Heritage Village.

A release on Tuesday said cultural troupes from all Naga tribes within and outside the State will arrive soon to showcase their colourful traditional attire and perform songs and dances.

There will be two artist corners in Kohima and Dimapur. The artists’ corner on the World War-II Museum premises, Kisama, and Hotel Saramati premises in Dimapur will have display and sale of art works, demonstrative arts and live sketching, painting exhibition, art competitions, slide shows, etc.

The archives’ exhibition will showcase a collection of selected historical documents from public and private records with reading facilities for interested students, scholars and researchers, and sale of departmental publications at the World War-II complex in Kohima.

The World War-II Museum will be opened for the public from 10 am to 4 pm during the festival to create awareness about historical events and importance of artefacts and relics of the past among the younger generation.

The Secretary of Art and Culture, Ahola Ao, said more than 600 artistes from 17 tribes of Nagaland will take part in the festival.

She said 17 cultural items would be presented in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 1 pm till 2.30 pm.

Boating, hiking, trekking and angling will also feature in this year’s Hornbill Festival.

