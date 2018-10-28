Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 28 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Swine Flu alert in Meghalaya: Two Women test Positive

Swine Flu alert in Meghalaya: Two Women test Positive
October 28
13:25 2018
NET Bureau

A health alert has been sounded in Meghalaya after two women tested positive for swine flu, officials said on Saturday.

“A health alert has been sounded across the state to keep a close watch on the situation. Health officials have been directed to take preventive measures and provide proper treatment to patients,” Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Pravin Bakshi told IANS.

He said all hospitals in the state have also been alerted along with information, education and communication (IEC) materials to create awareness regarding swine flu, also known as influenza A (H1N1).

The state government also alerted the Airport Authority of India officials in Guwahati International Airport, Shillong airport and officials from Meghalaya helicopter services.

 One of the patients was tested positive for the flu following her return to Shillong after visiting her sons in Pune and Chennai.

The second patient, a resident of Mumbai, is in Shillong to attend a Catholic convention.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease which infects the windpipe (respiratory tract) of pigs and gets transmitted to human beings. It results in nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restlessness.

 SOURCE: NDTV
Tags
meghalayaSwine flu
