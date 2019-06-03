Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 03 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Syria: At least 13 people killed in car bomb blast in Azaz

Syria: At least 13 people killed in car bomb blast in Azaz
June 03
11:59 2019
NET Bureau

At least 13 people were killed on Sunday after a car bomb detonated in the town of Azaz in Syria, AP reported. One report said the toll was 17.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in Britain said the blast occurred when people were leaving a mosque in Azaz after the iftar meal that breaks a day-long fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The observatory said 14 people, including four children, were killed in the blast.

The Azaz Media Center, a local activist collective, reported 13 deaths and several others wounded.

Azaz, which is now held by Turkey-backed fighters, was once controlled by Kurdish fighters opposed to Turkey.

The blast in Azaz comes a day after 10 people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack in Raqqa, a former stronghold of the Islamic State group in north Syria. The explosion killed five civilians and five soldiers of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-Arab alliance backed by the United States that wrested the city from the Islamic State in October 2017, AFP had reported.

 

Source: Scroll.in

