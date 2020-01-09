T20I World Cup 2020: No MS Dhoni, as Scott Styris picks Shubman Gill in his Indian squad

NET Bureau

The Twenty20 International cricket is at the centre of interest this year, with T20 World Cup recurring after four years in 2020. Australia will be looking host the ninth edition of the quadrennial event later this year.

The Indian cricket team embarked the new year with the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, and will engage in a five match T20I series in New Zealand later this month.

The Indian side’s prepartory process for the T20I World Cup started right after the end of their campaign in the limited over cricket last year. In the previous year, the men in blue saw constant change in the playing XI in T20Is, with new names coming in.

Even during the series against Sri Lanka, the management decided to rest Rohit Sharma, enabling opener Shikhar Dhawan to make a comeback to the side.

Earlier this week, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman declared his 15 men squad for men in blue for the T20I World Cup. Now, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has also announced his Indian squad for the event.

A significant parallelism in both the squad was absence of MS Dhoni.

However, Styris’ team also had a few huge surprises. The former New Zealander picked youngster Shubman Gill in his squad, who is yet to make his T20I debut for the national side. He also included Sanju Samson, who is yet to make it to playing XI regardless of being named in India’s T20I squad.

Scott Styris’ 15-men squad for India at the T20I World Cup 2020:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar.

