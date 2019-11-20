Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel: ‘Both of them love me, they give me so much time and attention’

NET Bureau

Taapsee Pannu in an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s radio show, No Filter Neha made it clear that she doesn’t care at all about Kangana Ranaut and her sister’s statements against her.

On being asked about her reaction to Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s regular criticism of her, Taapsee said, “Both of them really love me and that’s because they give me so much time and attention from their lives. I, honestly and unfortunately, I don’t feel the same so I don’t give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn’t matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don’t want to waste my time on someone who doesn’t matter to me.”

She added, “Apparently, I do matter and this is why I get so much love and attention all the time. It is so futile because you cannot instigate me just like that. If you really want to instigate me and say things, this is not the way.”

Neha asked her about what it takes to actually instigate her, to which Taapsee replied, “Either first become someone really close to me to affect me in that way and then expect an answer of that sort. Otherwise, I will not really bother because you don’t really matter to me, you can keep saying whatever you want, it won’t affect me.”

Taapsee was last seen in her big Diwali release, Saand Ki Aankh. It clashed with Housefull 4 and Made In China at the box office. She and co-star Bhumi Pednekar played elderly shooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, respectively. Rangoli had written in one of her tweets that Kangana was offered a role in Saand Ki Aankh, but turned it down and suggested an age-appropriate actor be cast instead.

Rangoli had once called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy (cheap knockoff)’ of Kangana. Even director Anurag Kashyap had replied to Rangoli, saying, “Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana.”

Source: Hindustantimes