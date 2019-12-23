Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 23 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Taekwondo players from Arunachal meets CM Pema Khandu

December 23
16:52 2019
NET Bureau

South Asian Games Silver medallist Rupa Bayor and Bronze medallist Gangphung Gangsa called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday.

Chief Minister congratulated both the medal winner for bringing laurel to the state and the nation in the recently held 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in the Taekwondo event.

Taekwondo being a major sports discipline, Chief Minister assured to have talks with the central government for its inclusion in the proposed sports centre of excellence in Arunachal, which is currently being proposed for Wushu, Weightlifting and Boxing only.

Also acknowledging the contributions of various sports associations in the state in the growth of sports, Chief Minister assured to provide all necessary help to these organizations.

Chief Minister also acknowledged the hardships faced by sportsperson and the associations who on various occasions are participating in competitive events from their own personal expenses. He assured that a system is being worked out to reimburse all such expenses, which will be incorporated in budget announcements.

Chief Minister said the state government is also working actively to strengthen the sports facilities in the state. He said a policy will also be worked out to adequately honour and reward the medal winner of various sports events.

