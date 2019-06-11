Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 11 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Taekwondo team that participated in Kukkiwon Indian International C’ship felicitated

Taekwondo team that participated in Kukkiwon Indian International C'ship felicitated
June 11
13:07 2019
NET Bureau

The department of Youth Resources & Sports felicitated the Nagaland Taekwondo team that participated in the recent Kukkiwon Indian International championship at the IG Stadium in Kohima on Monday, June 10.

According to an update from the DIPR, Nagaland Taekwondo team won 14 medals (10 gold, one silver and three bronze medals) at the 3rd Kukkiwon cup, Indian International Taekwondo Championship that was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi from June 5 to the 7th.

Four countries took part in the championship including Bhutan, Afghanistan, Nepal and India.

During the programme, secretary of YR&S, Lhouchalie Viya said apart from the regular activities, the department is slowly emphasising on facilities which will be beneficial for academy students like free music classes and compulsory English speaking in the academy in order to build up confidence.

He also mentioned that the department is taking small steps like putting up CCTV in the academy, checking the influence of the public and maintain more discipline in order to take the academy forward.

He congratulated all the medallists for bringing laurel to the state and also conveyed the congratulatory message which the chief minister of Nagaland tweeted for winning 14 medals.

Director YR&S, Akumla Chuba, while congratulating the academy students also thanked the coaches for taking care of the students and giving their hundred percent.

A total of 20 players participated in the championship led by team coach Visabiu Peseyie, state Taekwondo Coach, and Sangtsuthung Ngullie as manager.

Source: Eastern Mirror

