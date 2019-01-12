Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 12 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Opposes Citizenship Amendment Bill

Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Opposes Citizenship Amendment Bill
January 12
13:16 2019
NET Bureau

Along with rest of the North-Eastern states, the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Arunachal Pradesh unit based in Pasighat, East Siang District has also opposed against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill while terming the bill as step toward affecting the entire North-Eastern states.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the TAYP-AP has strongly condemned and opposed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 and said that the bill will bring a very bad situation in future of not only Assam, but also of state like Arunachal Pradesh and other north-eastern states. “We believe that the controversial Bill is barbaric to the indigenous people of Assam and entire North-East as a whole “, added the TAYP-AP members.

However, the TAYP-AP has expressed their supports for introduction of ST Bill of six communities of Assam in the current parliament session and has praised the central government for the initiative and has also appealed for its early implementation/passing of the bill.

Tags
Citizenship (Amendment) BillEast SiangPasighatTai Ahom Yuva Parishad
