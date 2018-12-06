Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Tailoring and Embroidery Centre Inaugurated at Jiribam

December 06
16:59 2018
NET Bureau

As the ‘Sentinels of the North East’, in pursuance of its constant endeavours to improve the living conditions of the local people, a ‘Tailoring and Embroidery Centre for Women Folk’ created by Kadamtala Battalion of 22 Sector under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) was inaugurated on Thursday (December 6) at Hilghat, Jiribam.

The project was conceived as part of Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme (ARCAP) on a request by Four Sisters Meira Paibis organization of Jiribam and Smart Society, Jiribam Unit. The project which seeks upliftment of women involves installation of twenty sewing machines, two double sewing machines, five embroidery machines, power backup, office and recreational amenities. The project also involves renovation, repair, beautification and upliftment of the building.

Upon inauguration, the project has been handed over to the Smart Society, Jiribam Unit, which shall also be responsible for maintaining and running of the centre. The centre will provide on-the-job training and skill development to women of all communities in and around Jiribam.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Commandant, Kadamtala Battalion, Shri M Mubi Singh, MPS, Superintendent of Police, Jiribam District, Shri A Biren Singh, Ex-Minister, Home, Agri, Finance, Education, Excise, Govt of Manipur, officers of Assam Rifles, Staff of Smart Society, Meira Paibis, village chief, locals, youth and students. The locals of Jiribam district expressed sincere gratitude to Assam Rifles for the initiative.

