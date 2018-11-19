Taj Mahal Caught in the Crossfire Between Hindu Prayers & Namaaz

NET Bureau

The continuing tug-of-war between Hindutva and Muslim groups over conducting ‘puja-arti’ and offering ‘namaz’ inside the Taj Mahal premises has emerged as a major concern among tourism circles in Agra.

Industry leaders fear that the dispute could trigger a communal flare-up in Agra, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is in charge of security inside the complex, has come under fire for failing to stop a group of women on Saturday from performing ‘puja’ and ‘arti’, after sprinkling Ganga Jal around the monument.

A day later, on Sunday, 18 November, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists threatened to conduct ‘puja’ and ‘arti’ inside the Taj Mahal to protest the failure of security agencies in stopping a Muslim group from offering prayers inside the premises, violating orders of the Supreme Court.

According to Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, the Shiva temple (Tejomahalaya) was “converted” into the present-day mausoleum, the report said.

Despite objections raised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials, Muslims had offered ‘namaz’ at the mosque on Tuesday, 13 November, asserting their Right To Pray.

‘Namaz can only be offered on Friday’, the report quoted ASI officials as saying.

Ibrahim Zaidi, President, Taj Mahal Intazamia Committee to the Hindustan Times“As per the tradition, Juma namaz (Friday prayers) can only be offered if the five-time ‘namaz’ is performed in a mosque every day. Devotees have been offering ‘Namaz’ at this mosque for the last 400 years, while the Acts governing the monument came into existence in 1958.”

The video of ‘namaz’ being offered at the Taj mosque, on Tuesday, went viral, causing an alarm among right wing activists.

Govind Parashar, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal leader to the Hindustan Times“I was jailed for seven days for giving a call for ‘aarti’ at Tejomahalaya, otherwise called Taj Mahal, but no action is being taken on offering of ‘namaz’. This is an act of provocation and we will not sit back as silent spectators”.

“We will also conduct ‘pooja’ at Taj Mahal which is, in fact, a Shiva temple demolished by Mughal rulers,” Parashar said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) pasted the Supreme court directive and notification on the gate of the 17th century Taj Mahal last week.

The original order of the Supreme Court, pronounced in November 2018, allows local Muslims to offer prayers in the afternoon only on Fridays when the monument is closed to public. But the locals want this bar lifted so that they can offer prayers daily.

ASI officials say security agencies have been told to deal firmly with the violators of the order.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)