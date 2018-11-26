Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 26 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Taj Mahal Inspired Shrine Inaugurated in Guwahati

Taj Mahal Inspired Shrine Inaugurated in Guwahati
November 26
16:58 2018
NET Bureau

A monumental structure tall enough of the height and resemblance of the Taj Mahal at Agra has been inaugurated on Sunday (November 25) in Guwahati.

This structure which is being constructed at Hatigaon is actually a Mazhar (Shrine) or can be stated as Mazar of Hazrat-e-ala Murtaza Shah Shwakhbhi.

The shrine, constructed using cement and other modern-day materials, has been commissioned by Matab Husain and Zakir Husain with the support of some other followers of Hazarat-e-ala Murtaza Shah Shwakhbhi’s preachings.

A cultural function was organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the shrine.

SOURCE: G Plus

Image Credit: Time8

Tags
guwahatiTaj MahalTaj Mahal Look Alike
