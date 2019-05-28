Taj Mahal to become the first Indian monument to have a breastfeeding room

NET Bureau

The Taj Mahal is all set to become the first Indian monument to have a breastfeeding room. The decision to set up the room was taken by The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and it is aimed at changing the conservative attitudes towards public breastfeeding in the country.

Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, a top official at the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), told Reuters the baby feeding room would be completed by July and it will help mothers who visit the monument with their infants.

The idea to set up the room came from Swarnkar after he spotted a mother hiding and struggling under a staircase while breastfeeding her baby.

“I could see it was so difficult for her (to feed her child) which is basic motherhood right. So I thought we have to do something,” Swarnkar told the news agency.

In India, public breastfeeding carries a social stigma as mothers are expected to be always ‘well-covered’.

Swarnkar said he has ordered two other historical monuments in Agra to set up breastfeeding rooms.

“My hope is that more and more monuments – not only in India but around the world – replicate this (plan) so that women can feed their babies comfortably,” said Swarnkar.

Taj Mahal is one of the most popular historical monuments in the world that attracts up to 8 million visitors annually.

Source: Times Now News