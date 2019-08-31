Take a look at some of the popular weaves in India

Shrutika Potwar

Most Indian states are known for their rich fashion and variety of fine quality traditional materials. Most traditional clothing and materials are an important part of the Indian culture and traditional and religious festivals. Overtime, the traditional prints and designs have changed to fit the modern fashion world but the beauty, magnificence and glamour of the traditional designs still linger.

Here are some of the popular Indian clothing weaves-

Andhra Pradesh

It is popularly known for the famous handloom. It is known for its ability to create exquisite saree, basic dresses, traditional jumpsuits and tunics. The handloom is created with very unique and distinctive designs. The handlooms made in Narayanpet, Pochampalli , dharamavaram, uppadas, Gadwal, and Venkatagiri are popular for their silk and cotton traditional saree all over India and across the fashion world. The prints on these cotton and saree represent tradition and art.

Bihar

This state is known for the Tussar silk, non-mulberry silk that is hand woven from organic cotton. The fashion designers in this state came up with elegant silk tussar made by spinning cotton and mixing it with low quality twist tussar silk to create this fabric.

The banarasi silk from Uttar Pradesh

Banarasi silk is a very fine silk variety that has its origins in Uttar. It is very famous in the whole region. This silk is woven in a very traditional way to produce a soft, shiny weave that is strong and long-lasting. You can wear pure Banarasi silk saree from Stylecaret for an elegant look to a wedding or religious event. The banarasi silk pairs well with flat indo-western sandals or modern western flats

The kosa from Chhattisgarh

The kosa weave from chahattisgar is a popular type of tussar. This weave comes in a variety of designs and patterns. They can be painted, printed, embroidered or embellished. The kosa is basically a yarn made y spinning silk into a coarse called gichu which is strong and durable. It is very popular because of its wired texture and purity. The organic silk used to make this weave is drawn straight from cocoons inn saja, Arjun and Sal trees. The natural states of this silk include colors like cream, beige, and honey, gold and copper brown. It is perfect for making saree for religious and royal festivals.

The Patola of Gujarat

Gujarat is probably famous for the patola prints. Even though the patola is created with a ted and dye technique, it normally requires a special technique. This makes the patola very exclusive not to mention expensive. The designers create the patola in very vibrant and desirable colors. The shapes and designs of the patterns are very unique. The handlooms are popular for the basic block prints and very bright festive colors. Surprisingly, they use vegetable dyes and the embroidery is basic kutch.

Pure printed organic fabrics from Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir and Jammu are very popular for their pure crepe, printed pure silk, chiffon and kashinda saree, and dresses. The main weave in these areas is the delicate hand embroidery of the pashmina shawls. The designers in these areas have made the print and embroideries so unique, making them highly demanded across the region. The unique colors of these weaves also make them popular among people of different ages. You can use these weaves on dupattas and scarves.

(The author a is full time SEO Analyst and on the-side blogger. She has 2 years of experience in IT sector.

She is working at https://stylecaret.com a fashion e-commerce portal in India. She loves to write and share about Fashion, Lifestyle and Technology and many more categories in spare time.

Find Shrutika here- Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter)