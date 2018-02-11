Take All Measures to Prevent Poaching in KNP: Assam Governor

Assam Governor Prof Jagadish Mukhi has directed law enforcing agencies to take all measures to prevent incidents of poaching of rhinos in Kaziranga National Park.

“Assam has earned its name and fame worldwide because of the Kaziranga National Park and its precious one-horned rhinoceros. Indiscriminate killing of the rhinos by the poachers is not only an attack on the creature, it is an attack on the pride of the state”, he said.

The governor said this at a review meeting with Golaghat district authorities last night.

Incidents of poaching over the months have reduced drastically but security agencies must be on their toes to foil any nefarious design to harm the rhinos, he added.

The governor also directed the district police authorities to ensure complete harmony along the boundary areas that the district shares with other state.

He also hailed the efforts of all the contingents of the security forces that are on duty in the district for maintaining highest order of peace and normalcy in the district.

The governor also reviewed health and hygiene, drinking water, cleanliness, education, road and communication, agriculture among other issues in the district.

Assam and other North Eastern states occupy a strategic location and development of the region would lead to development of the country, he added.

He also said that the region has occupied the centre stage for the success of India?s Act East Policy as the country?s relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations would not be possible without the development of Assam and other Northeastern states

PTI