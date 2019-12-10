Take bold steps to end drug menace: CS

NET Bureau

Chief secretary Naresh Kumar, addressing 2nd meeting of state level multi disciplinary coordination committee for control and coordination of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, exhorted all law enforcing agencies to understand the magnitude of drug menace and use all machineries to control, prevent, address and eradicate the menace.

To address the increasing drug menace affecting youths and women, he directed all DCs and SPs to undertake robust measures in their respective districts to check and prevent the increasing drug use. He advocated intensive IEC campaigns in schools, colleges involving NGOs, CBOs and other organizations to sensitize the younger generations about ill effects of drugs.

He suggested tax, excise & narcotics department to tie up with mobile phone service providers and FM radio channels to send/telecast messages in local dialects about the ill effect of drugs to create mass awareness. He also called for incorporating ‘No drug campaign’ in their districts by making a well known cultural personality as their brand ambassador.

Conduct extensive and detailed survey in the districts to destroy illegal opium cultivation in presence of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) representatives, he said, adding all DCs and SPs should constitute anti-drug squads like circle level task force to achieve the goal. He cautioned Secretary Alarmed with drugs abuse, he directed all GoAP agencies to act to wipe out the menace from the state.

IGPs Ravindra Singh Yadav and Sagar Preet Hooda, NCB zonal directo Rakesh Chandra Shukla, secretaries Anirudh S. Singh (Tax excise and narcotics) & Niharika Rai (WCD), GoAP senior officers, DCs and SPs were present.

Source: Arunachal Observer