Takers Turn Givers to Set Example

By Pradeep Kumar

Noblest are those who try to return to the society against what they receive. And foursome who belong to that category deserve appreciation from all corners.

They are Rashidul Islam of Barpeta, Birsurang Doimari of Orang, Mehbub Ahmed Naskar of Silcahr, Biswhwajoty Paul of Haflong and Tanmoy Dutta of Lakimpur, all are from Assam alumna of NERIST 2017. First three in civil engineering and last one in electrical engineer.

At the initiative of state information commissioner Abrham K Techi, the four had set up Engineers’ Educare Coaching Centre (EECC) here a month ago and its trainee students in 14 batches have started showing bright results.

Introducing the group, Techi said that all of them are brilliant student and after passing out from NERIST decided to give back something to this state which has made them engineers. Their positive attitude gave birth to EECC. Despite the fact that they are guest faculty members of NERIST but they are putting 8 to 10 hours a day in coaching.

Four students who have cracked the surveyor’s examination conducted recently, informed Dutta.

Regular NERIST teachers are not allowed to take class outside while many mediocre students suffer for want of coaching to face various competitive examinations, Rashidul said, adding “We decided to set up this platform as smart classes to offer quality education and prepare the trainees to face any competitive examination with confidence.

He lauded Abharm for his support for facilitating three room with air-condition facility, first such in the entire state.

“We return more than what is genuinely charged and try to satisfy each students, ” all of them said.

Dr Preeti Sudha Meher (Electronic) of NIT, present on the occasion, appreciated the innovative thought and wished great success to the initiative while benefitting the local young generation.

Reciting from Bhagavad Gita – Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana,

Ma karmaphalahetur bhurmate sangostva karmani

(You have the right to work only but never to its fruits. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction), Pradeep Kumar exhorted them to work with dedication for success, god willing, to embrace them.

Indian with positive attitude have been flying Indian tri-colour high across the world and IIT Madras distinguished alumnus Prof Subra Suresh, named president of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore on 14.07.17 is a glittering example.

NTU is one of the world’s leading universities. In its QS World University Rankings in 2017, the Quacquarelli Symonds group placed NTU 11th in the world and the best in Asia. NTU has also been placed the world’s top young university for the last four consecutive years.

After visiting Singapore in 2006, I had written – 3S hold key to Singapore success. Spirit of speed, strict adherence to civic laws and sincerity of purposes has made Singapore one of the world’s wealthiest nations and a major center of manufacturing, banking and commerce within 40 years of its independence on 09.08. 1965, Kumar said, adding it national anthem, (retranslated to English) speaks all:

Majhula Singapura

Come, fellow Singaporians

Let us progress towards happiness together

May our noble aspiration bring

Singapore success

Come, let us unite

In a new spirit

Let our voices soar as one

Onward Singapore

Onward Singapore.