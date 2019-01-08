Tako Dabi Memorial Football Tournament Kicks Off

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated the first edition of Tako Dabi Memorial Football Tournament 2019 at Daying Ering Football Stadium at Nari on Monday.

Recalling the contribution of the former Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the former Minister, Mein said that Late Tako Dabi was one of the pioneer politicians of Modern Arunachal. He was the most vocal Speaker, the State Assembly had seen so far and his tremendous contributions in the development of education system, health and agriculture & horticulture sectors as the Minister shall always be remembered, he added.

He further said that he was a visionary leader of Arunachal Pradesh and was fondly loved for his style of working with conviction and determination. He was an inspiration for the future generation and his untimely demise is a great loss not only for the Galo community but for the entire State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the Organizers on the occasion, he said to place their demands of establishment of a Technical/Non-Technical Institute in Nari in the name of Late Tako Dabi, Upgradation of CHC Nari into 50 bedded hospitals and patronage of State Govt in facilitating upgradation of the Tako Dabi Memorial Football Tournament to State Level Football Tournament in the next Cabinet Meeting. He also assured to look into the upgradation of the Daying Ering Football Stadium at Nari.

Mein also released an audio album, ‘Achi Ne Mipa’ produced by the family members of Late Tako Dabi to commemorate his first death anniversary. He declared open the first edition of the Tako Dabi Memorial Football Tournament 2019 and kicked off the tournament.

Later, he visited the memorial of Late Tako Dabi in his burial place and paid floral tribute.

Attending the occasion as the Guest of Honour, MLA Pasighat Kaling Moyong called upon the players to play the games with the spirit of true sportsmanship and with determination. He informed that after opening of the Bogibheel Bridge over Brahmaputra river, a daily State Transport Bus service has been started from Pasighat to Dibrugarh and called upon the people of all the Districts of Siang Belt to avail the bus service.

MLA Likabali, Kardo Nyigyor, MLA Nari-Koyu, Kento Rina, Kenyir Ringu, Kenyom Dabi (Late Tako Dabi’s brother) and Dr Emi Rumi, President CBAK also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Miti Dabi (Wife of Late Tako Dabi), Bilatee Pertin, Commissioner (PWD), Marpe Riba, Incharge ADC Nari Sub-Division and SP Lower Siang were also present.

The Football Tournament was jointly organized by CIBO BAAGV AO KVBA (CBAK) and District Football Association of Lower Siang District to commemorate the first death anniversary of Late Tako Dabi. The tournament will be played initially for a period of three years.