Tali Taba selected to train under Khelo India scheme

NET Bureau

Tali Taba, a product of the RGU Boxing Academy (RGUBA) here, has been selected to undergo training at the Sports Authority of India Training Centre in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, under the Khelo India scheme.

He will be receiving a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per month during his training period.

Congratulating Tali, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

Coach Dr Tadang Minu informed that the RGUBA has started grooming youths under its ‘grassroots boxing training programme’, and that the youths have succeeded in winning some medals at the national level.

She also informed that Tali had participated in the National School Games Boxing in the U-14 year category and won the bronze medal. He will also represent the state at the Khelo India games to be held in Guwahati, Assam, from 10 to 22 January, 2020.

RGU Registrar Prof Tomo Riba, Deputy Registrar Nangram Toglik, and Students’ Welfare Dean Sumpam Tangjang also congratulated Tali on his being selected under the Khelo India scheme.

Source: The Arunachal Times