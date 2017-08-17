Thu, 17 Aug 2017

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Judicial Probe into Jayalalithaa’s Death

August 17
17:18 2017
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced that a judicial commission will probe the death of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and said her Poes Garden house will turn into a memorial, meeting the main demands of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for the two AIADMK groups to merge.

“The government has decided to appoint a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge to go into the death of Jayalalithaa as there have been several reports on the circumstances surrounding the death,” he told the media at the Secretariat, accompanied by senior ministers including Finance Minister D. Jayakumar.

He also said that in deference to the demand from various sections and people, the government had decided to convert Chennai’s Poes Garden residence, where Jayalalithaa lived, into a memorial which will be open for public. Asked who would head the commission and when it will give its report, the Chief Minister said the details would be announced soon.

“Any action in the matter can be taken only after the commission gives its report.” Amidst talk of a merger of the AIADMK factions led by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, the former had demanded a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death in December and conversion of her house into a memorial ahead of a merger.

Jayalalithaa died in Apollo hospital on December 5 last year after prolonged illness. Ever since, there have been hints at foul play in the death pointing fingers at V.K. Sasikala, who was a close aide of the late Chief Minister and who lived with Jayalalithaa.

-IANS

