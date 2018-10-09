Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Tanushree Dutta Knocks Women Commission’s Door Against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta Knocks Women Commission's Door Against Nana Patekar
October 09
19:30 2018
NET Bureau

Actor Tanushree Dutta has now knocked the doors of the Maharashtra Women Commission. The former Miss India has sought women commission’s intervention days after she alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her.

The complaint demands an investigation into the allegations of harassment levelled by Dutta against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, director Rakesh Sarang, and several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers.

Confirming the same, Dutta’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, on Monday said, “The complaint has been lodged with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Tomorrow we are going to move the complaint to the District Officer as per the Sexual Harassment Act Section 9.”

He added, “Tanushree Dutta’s statement has not yet been recorded, so tomorrow she will come for the same along with the witnesses. After recording the statement, we will take the next step.”

In the letter, Dutta stated that she lodged her complaint for the registration of FIR under Sections 354, 354 (A), Section 34 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She revealed how before shooting the song, she had clearly mentioned that she will not enact or perform any lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps. However, on the fourth day of the shoot, Nana Patekar’s behavior was inappropriate.

“He was grabbing my hands and teaching me how to dance,” Tanushree Dutta had told NDTV, in charges that have since sparked a number of public accusations against men in the media and entertainment industry. Dutta had also alleged political threats and a “violent attack” by activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS, after she protested the incident 10 years ago.

SOURCE: NDTV

#MeTooNana PatekarNana Tanushree TussleTanushree DuttaWomen Commission
