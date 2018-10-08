Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Tanushree Slams Salman Khan & Bigg Boss Over Nana Patekar Controversy

Tanushree Slams Salman Khan & Bigg Boss Over Nana Patekar Controversy
October 08
11:00 2018
Tanushree Dutta slams Salman Khan and Bigg Boss over Nana Patekar Controversy. Tanushree makes shocking statement on her participation in Salman Khan’s Show.

Tanushree Dutta created an uproar by bringing the #MeToo movement to the fore in Bollywood.

She accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss a decade ago.

Now, there have been rumors that the former actress is set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Clarifying to Republic TV, she said, “This is a way to discredit me that I am doing this for Bigg Boss. What, you think is a great aspiration? I don’t think that. You think Salman Khan is god and Bigg Boss is heaven, I don’t think that.”

She has been offered to be part of the controversial reality show in the past too.

“Bigg Boss offered me crores over all these years and I have been saying no. I am claustrophobic anyway, I need to move around,” she added.

BIGG BOSSNana PatekarSalman KhanTanushree Dutta
