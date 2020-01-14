Tapir Gao lauds VKV for quality edn, assures cultural hall

NET Bureau

Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao and local MLA Karikho Kri as chief guest and guest of honour respectively had urged students to follow footprint of Swamiji for a better India while addressing National Youth Day (NYD) celebration at Tafragam VKV, near in Tezu on Sunday.

Gao lauded the principal and teachers for maintaining better standard of the school with education to girl children in such far off pockets. He later promised to build a cultural hall from MPLAD Fund being a long felt demand of the school.

While announcing full assistance to three VKVs at Tafragam, Tezu & Sunpura, Kri said that the leaders can facilitate infrastructure and other materials but the teacher can build, mould and groom students to make them human beings, he said and advised student to use best of the electronic gadget and dissuade negativity to rise high.

While presenting annual report, principal Shanti Manoharan said that the school had started in 1980 with 30 students and grew very fast raising its strength to 290 with 14 dedicated teachers. She assured quality education to meet aspiration of the masses & the GoAP.

Students Asisi Mele and Besina Tamuk were awarded certificate for securing 100% result in last class-X CBSE. However, other awardees were Beaulilu Diubest (games & sports); Wushoni Mena (best performing Arts); B Bam (best in fine arts); Sanlum Singpho (best work experience), Okilu Chiba (Best story teller), Sweety Tayang (best hostel coacher); Vidya Tayang (best thought interpreter); Ngunlam Wangsa (best all rounder & best student of the year), Lichat Wangpan (best story teller); Winyana Lungkhen (best house leader) and winners of 2nd Inter-VKV Essay Writing Competition.

Meanwhile, National Youth Day was also celebrated to create mass awareness about civil rights in India. Ek Bharat Vijayi Bharat, classical, local and modern dances, dance-drama and band display by girls were centre of attraction.

Source: The Arunachal Observer