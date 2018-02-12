Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 13 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Tarun Agarwala Sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC

Tarun Agarwala Sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC
February 12
22:04 2018
Justice Tarun Agarwala was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Governor Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office to Agarwala at Raj Bhavan. He was a judge at the Allahabad High Court prior to this.

Justice Agarwala succeeded Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Chief Secretary Y. Tsering, Director General of Police, Swaraj Bir Singh, Meghalaya High Court judge Justice S.R.Sen were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

-IANS

