Tarun Agarwala Sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC

Justice Tarun Agarwala was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Governor Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office to Agarwala at Raj Bhavan. He was a judge at the Allahabad High Court prior to this.

Justice Agarwala succeeded Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Chief Secretary Y. Tsering, Director General of Police, Swaraj Bir Singh, Meghalaya High Court judge Justice S.R.Sen were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

-IANS