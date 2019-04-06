Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 06 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Tarun Gogoi, Ajmal Busy in ‘ILU ILU’,Says Amit Shah

Tarun Gogoi, Ajmal Busy in ‘ILU ILU’,Says Amit Shah
April 06
12:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

As Lok Sabha 2019 elections approaches, one party criticising the other at various campaigns are on the rise. In one such instance, BJP President Amit Shah on Friday alleged that Congress leader Tarun Gogoi and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal are busy in, what he termed as, “ILU ILU” (acronym for ‘I Love You’).

Addressing an election rally in Assam’s Morigaon on Friday, Shah said “Gogoi sa’ab and Badruddin Ajmal are engaged in ILU, ILU,”.

Stooping to another level, he said, “They (Gogoi and Ajmal) use abusive language for each other during the day and hug each other at night. Gogoi sa”ab this technique has become old. The youth of Assam knows the truth,”.

It may be noted that the two parties – Congress and AIUDF have however not declared any formal alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP president stated that it is high time that the former Assam CM make his stand clear whether he was with the AIUDF chief or with the country.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

Tags
2019 General ElectionAmit ShahassamTarun Gogoi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.