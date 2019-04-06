Tarun Gogoi, Ajmal Busy in ‘ILU ILU’,Says Amit Shah

NET Bureau

As Lok Sabha 2019 elections approaches, one party criticising the other at various campaigns are on the rise. In one such instance, BJP President Amit Shah on Friday alleged that Congress leader Tarun Gogoi and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal are busy in, what he termed as, “ILU ILU” (acronym for ‘I Love You’).

Addressing an election rally in Assam’s Morigaon on Friday, Shah said “Gogoi sa’ab and Badruddin Ajmal are engaged in ILU, ILU,”.

Stooping to another level, he said, “They (Gogoi and Ajmal) use abusive language for each other during the day and hug each other at night. Gogoi sa”ab this technique has become old. The youth of Assam knows the truth,”.

It may be noted that the two parties – Congress and AIUDF have however not declared any formal alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP president stated that it is high time that the former Assam CM make his stand clear whether he was with the AIUDF chief or with the country.

Source: Pratidin Time