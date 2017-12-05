Tashi Choling Dharma Center, Sidkeong Tuluk Bird Park Inaugurated in Sikkim

Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling inaugurated the Sidkeong Tuluk Bird Park at Rabdentse, West Sikkim on Monday.

The Bird Park consists birds of calliformes family like Golden Pheasant, Reeves Pheasant, Silver Pheasant, Lady Amherst Pheasant, Silver Golden Pheasant, Yellow Pheasant, Jindaya Conur, Indian Fantail Pigeon and Love Birds.

In a brief interaction with the forest officials and media personals, the Chief Minister declared to expand the existing 2 hector into 18 hector bird park and assured to release the bill for it in the next budget session. In addition, he advised the forest officials to add the local species of birds like Danphe, Monal, Kaliz etc. in the park as well.

Later, Chamling inaugurated the Tashi Choling Dharma Center, Khechuperi established by His Eminence Soktse Rinpoche, one of the most revered Nyingmapa religious figure. The Dharma Center houses 1000 Guru Rinpoche and 1000 Tara Statues dedicated for world peace.

A token of gratitude was presented to the CM for all his support to not only the monastery but for the development and preservation of all religions in Sikkim. The token of gratitude contained a citation and a memento to the CM presented by His Eminence Soktse Rinpoche.

The entire ceremony took place in the presence of Khacheod Tulku Rinpoche of Pemayangtse Monastery and Serdup Dungzin Rinpoche of Namchi Monastery; Yap. Tempa Gyatso of Pemayangtse Monastery and senior Monks of the Old Khechuperi Gumpa.