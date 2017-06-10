Taste the Best

NET Bureau

Pop-up dinners have been popular since 2000s in Britain and Australia. Pop-up restaurants are an effective way for young professionals to gain exposure in the field of hospitality as they seek investors and attention pursuant to opening a restaurant or another culinary concept

Keeping the concept of pop-up dinner intact, Siddhartha Nath, a budding chef from Guwahati recently organized a pop up dinner at his Sarusajai residence in Guwahati, where 22 lip-smacking North-Indian dishes including Kashmiri Pulao, Murg Methi Malai, Steam fish, Shahi-Tukda were prepared by him.

The dinner was attended by around 15 foodies from Guwahati which also included renowned food-blogger Sanjukta Dutta and Radio jockey RJ Mandy.

Speaking to NET, host Siddharth Nath said, “Pop-up dinning is a unique concept where the guests interact with other, discussing on various topics, as they have their food.”

Siddhartha believes pop-ups make dinner less isolated and more wholesome.

In the meantime, while sharing her experience blogger and a recipe enthusiast Sanjukta Dutta said, “The food was good and the combination was delectable. He presented an array of North Indian cuisines with a few elements from the east like the banana leaf steamed fish.”

Further saying about the food, she informs that she would personally have loved to see some more Indian bread like the naan, Kulchas etc.

“Though the requirement to make these items is high like the tandoor grill etc,” she adds.

“I would give him a 7.5 out of 10 on my score card,” she says further.

Sharing her experiences of the dinner, RJ Mandy says, “It was awesome and refreshing. It all began with homemade aam panna, it was amazing. Every dish was single-handedly prepared by Sid. It was really nice to see the presentation in the table.”

Regarding the food, she says, “Coming to the dishes, I loved the kashmiri pulao as everything was perfect about it and so were the rest of dishes.”

According to Mandy, Guwahati has taken a big leap as a city, and these types of events open new avenues for people, not only by proving them a networking pool but also providing a market share to establish ones products in the digital market.

“These types of dinners introduce you to different forms of cuisines and their dynamics because you are in an informal setup and you get to meet the chef as well,” she adds on.

Mandy rated Siddharth 9 on the scale of 0-10.