Tata to Open 17 Cancer Care Centres in Assam

Tata Trusts will operate 17 cancer care centres in partnership with Assam government across 15 districts in the state from next year, at an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Saturday.

“Tata group has a long standing relation with Assam. Assam is very close to us.

Our cancer care programme will be launched in the state in coming days,” he said at the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam – Global Investors Summit 2018 here.

Chandrasekaran said the proposed healthcare initiative will be spread across 15 districts of the state, a release said.

Tata Trusts signed an MOU with the Assam government during the ongoing Summit, giving a formal shape to the plans.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “The paper works of the project has already been completed. We are going to set up a joint venture company, where both the parties will put in around Rs 1,000 crore each. So, the total investment will be around Rs 2,000 crore.”

An official of the Trust said the proposed infrastructure footprint comprises 17 centres across the state and it will be able to provide much-needed services starting early next year.

–IANS