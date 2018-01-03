Tata Trusts Launches Initiatives to Catalyse Sustainable Change

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

In a recently held conference in Assam, Tata Trusts launched various development initiatives in Assam that will help in bringing sustainable changes in both short and long terms.

Launched in 2008, Tata Trusts’ North-East Initiative strives to address developmental issues of the region through the provision of enhanced livelihood opportunities, improved agricultural practices and sustainable use of natural resources. The Trusts endeavour to do so by creating an effective channel for the dissemination of knowledge and expertise in the region.

In Assam, Tata Trusts covers over 30,000 households in 15 districts through projects that include – agriculture, skill building and microenterprise, education, sports and water & sanitation among others. The key focus areas of the initiative for the region are agriculture and horticulture, household-level piggery enterprise, formation and strengthening of community institutions, skill building, education, and water & sanitation.

Allied Agriculture Livelihoods

Intensifying livelihoods of tribal households of Boko block of Kamrup district of Assam: Creation of durable asset-based and income generation by intensification of homestead orchard and livestock rearing.

The growth of smallholder poultry in Assam (Dudnoi & Khowang): Income enhancement through women-led small holder’s poultry business entity.

Multi-thematic initiatives in the areas of handloom, arts, and crafts: Food security & income generation through technology infusion and enhanced production.

Skill building and Entrepreneurship Development

The trusts have the vision to train 100,000 youth every year on demand-driven vocational skills across selected geographies; in addition to starting 5000 micro and small enterprises comprising of first-generation and existing entrepreneurs who will generate jobs at local level.

There is also a focus on skilling of informal sector workers, especially targeting school drop-outs and the Construction sector. Also, proper attention will be given to the training of trainers and curriculum building to the setup skill training centre.

Taking account of the rising health issues, the trusts have come into a mutual consensus of skilling youths on Healthcare services, Geriatrics Skilling & Skilling specially-abled youth.

Since most of the women are excluded from entrepreneurial activities, the trust will be targeting mostly women and marginalized populations to promote entrepreneurship in the region.

Additionally, the trust will provide gap funding by linking entrepreneurs to financial institutions and promote enterprises through SHG networks to sell essential commodities.

Tata Water Mission & Swachh Bharat Mission

In Borigaon, Nalbari, Assam Tata Trusts acts as a program support partner to a self-sustainable drinking water pilot project to provide access to safe drinking water. The project delivers 6000 L/d of treated water to villagers and reduces the arsenic and iron levels as per Indian drinking water standards.

‘Zilla Swachh Bharat Preraks’ a programme run jointly by the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation along with Tata Trusts works with the objective of ending open defecation by 2019 is operational in 23 districts where currently 25 ZSBPs are working in the State for implementation of Swacch Bharat Mission.

Sports

Tata Trusts have partnered with U Dream Football for offering international football training to young talent from North East India, paving the path for them to pursue the sport as a profession. The sports interventions include:

Tata Trusts Dream Football Programme (Germany):

This programme focuses on promoting exceptional footballing talent from the region, paving the path for them to pursue the sport as a profession. It is a one-of-a-kind learning and development programme that lays equal emphasis on the academic development of young athletes and an opportunity to pursue higher studies at a German University or institution, helping them find the right balance between sports and education. In 2017, 35 footballers (17 from Mizoram, 15 from Manipur, 2 from Meghalaya and 1 from Assam) between the ages of 9-15 have been shortlisted and sent to Germany for the 6-year programme. Currently, all boys have been enrolled in International School of Dusseldorf [International Baccalaureate (IB) board].

Integrated approach to Technology in Education

Integrated Approach to Technology in Education is an academic framework to improve teaching and learning processes and foster authentic and project-based learning for older children and adolescents. Students, mostly first-time computer users, engage with technology to deepen their learning of the school curriculum.

The four objectives of this approach are: (i) bridging the digital divide and fostering digital citizenship; (ii) creating learning interest and improving attendance and retention; (iii) enhancing learning achievement; and (iv) improving learning processes and pedagogy.