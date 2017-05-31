Tata Trusts to Help Assam with Affordable Cancer Care

In a bid to deliver affordable quality treatment to cancer patients in the state, the Assam government and Tata Trusts signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Assam is among the states that has the highest per capita burden of cancer in India. “We are here today to sign a MoU between the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts with a new vision,” Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said in a statement.

“With their vast and varied experience, Tata Trusts will support us to the full extent possible in enabling the provision of quality oncology services,” Sarma added. The MoU envisions the use of technology through a network that will provide preventive services to prioritize disease and palliative services, and reduce the economic, mental, and physical burden on patients.

“While we focus and emphasize on the treatment and cure, we also need to work jointly to increase focus on prevention of cancer. A tobacco free Assam will see at least a 50 per cent reduction in the cancer burden of Assam within the next 10-15 years,” said R. Venkataramanan, Managing Trustee, Tata Trusts.

Under the partnership, Tata Trusts will assist in training personnel for cancer care, set up a Management Information System, facilitate leverage of national schemes, and advise on the procurement of medical supplies and ancillary services.

While the initial trainings will be conducted at the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, subsequent batches will be trained at the National Cancer Grid centres in Assam. Additionally, a state level ‘Steering Committee’ will be constituted to govern and guide the programme, the statement said.

-IANS